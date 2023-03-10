LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky robotics team has what it takes to compete on the world stage, but they need a little help getting there.
The BurnsideBots, a fourth and fifth grade robotics team from Burnside Elementary in Pulaski County in eastern Kentucky, compete monthly.
The students design machines that complete tasks like removing disks from towers and sliding them across the floor in less than 60 seconds.
Last month, the team competed in a statewide contest, earning three of the eight spots in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas. but the trip comes with a price tag.
"I was just shocked and so excited," said Amanda Cox, coach of the BurnsideBots. "Until you see what they've done and what they've built and created, I don't think people realize how much time they've put into it, how dedicated."
To donate and help make their dream a reality, click here. So far, they've raised more than $7,300 of their $13,000 goal.
