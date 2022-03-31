LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky students may soon be able to take mental health days.
The state Senate passed House Bill 44 on Wednesday, which makes sure students are excused for mental health-related absences.
The bill does not change the number of excused absences students are allowed, and parents — not the student — will still need to call in the absence.
Under the legislation, each school district in the state would have to include in their attendance policy provisions for the excused absences due to a student's mental or behavioral status. Supporters said it will help students get relief from the stress of the pandemic.
"With students who have been impacted during COVID-19 as we have seen mental health come to the forefront, especially in our students as they struggle in school and to recover from the pandemic," Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said. "So I think this is a good bill. A good example of how people can work together."
The House passed the bill in January, but not all Kentucky senators agree on the issue.
"Often times, these students would be at home but they would be there alone, away from their support system and away from services," Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, said. "Add I am not sure that is really a good idea."
The bill still needs to be signed by Gov. Andy Beshear before it would become law.
