LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville's Head Start program is launching weekly, virtual home visits to help parents whose children are learning at home.
Family & Children's Place runs the program and said many families lack reliable transportation or are afraid to place their children in a traditional learning center because of health concerns.
Family & Children's Place President & CEO Pam Darnell said the visits help parents become better teachers at home.
"High quality home visiting not only helps create happy, healthy homes for children and their families, but it really does protect children and families because it prevents abuse and neglect of the youngest children," Darnell said.
Head Start had planned to do in-home visits before the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is enrolling children from birth to three years old, and it's free for eligible families.
