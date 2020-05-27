LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University students will return to campus this fall for in-person classes, school leaders announced Wednesday.
There will be some changes to how things normally operate in Bloomington, Indiana, however.
The fall semester will begin Monday, Aug. 24, and run through Sunday, Dec. 20, but all in-person instruction will stop Nov. 20 ahead of Thanksgiving break, according to a news release from the university. There will be no fall break.
An online-only winter semester will be held from Nov. 30 to Feb. 8 and can be used to "finish fall semester courses, to begin spring semester courses, or to create new intensive courses that use either or both the December and January online periods," school officials said in the new release.
The 2021 spring semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, with online classes only. In-person classes will resume Monday, Feb. 8, and run through the end of the semester, May 9, without a spring break.
IU President Michael McRobbie said the university's Restart Committee, comprised of medical and health experts, created the plan.
"Our lives today are much different than they were just 90 days ago, and life on our campuses this fall will also be different than it was a year ago," McRobbie said in the release. "Every member of our community will need to adapt their personal behaviors to help ensure the health of others, respect the necessity of some inconveniences, forgo some favored activities, and demonstrate flexibility and resilience should conditions change."
Under the plan, all of IU's residence halls will be limited to one student per room, although school officials said there will be a "rigorous exemption process available for students who may wish to choose their own roommate."
For more information, visit IU's official website.
