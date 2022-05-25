LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors at New Albany High School were awarded a record number of college scholarships Wednesday night.
The students were awarded $16.5 million in scholarships, which means it took a little while to hand out all the awards.
"I know some people are like, 'It's going to be three hours long,'" said Emily Caufield, a senior at NAHS. "But I'm very excited. I'm hoping to get a couple awards that I applied for or that I know I put my name in for."
Caufield hopes to become a historian and minor in Latin at Indiana University. She believes many in her class will go on to do great things.
