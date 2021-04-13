LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Outsourcing custodians to a third-party company will save Greater Clark County Schools up to $1 million, Superintendent Mark Laughner said.
The school district's board of trustees on Tuesday approved a contract with The Perfection Group to employ custodians and groundskeepers and supply new benefits. The contract is part of GCCS' cost-reduction plan, which aims to improve the district's finances after it has operated several million dollars below budget in recent years.
Laughner said the outsourcing will affect around 100 employees.
"We were able to do this without anyone losing their job," he said. "All of our employees will have the opportunity to hired by Perfections and work for Greater Clark still, just under the Perfections name."
Officials with GCCS said the move will improve the district's financial health and eventually help redirect money back into classrooms.
Related Stories:
- GCCS hopes to tame deficit spending with budget cuts, superintendent says
- GCCS superintendent dispels social media rumors about $6M budget cuts
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.