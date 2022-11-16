LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new survey highlights the challenges children face across Kentucky, and one of the biggest increases is in child firearm deaths.
The 2022 Kentucky Kids Count County Data Book, which was released Tuesday, shows firearm deaths from children aged 1-19 increased 83% between 2013-15 and 2018-20, from 3.6 to 6.6 deaths per 100,000 kids.
"A recurring theme from young people was feeling threatened by too many guns in their community," the report said.
The data was collected mostly during 2020-21, but some goes back to 2018 for a larger sample size. Here's a brief breakdown of the results:
Economic Security:
- Kentucky children in poverty: 19.4%
Jefferson County children in poverty: 15.4%
- 2015: 25.3%
- Improvements were seen in 116 of Kentucky's 120 counties
Education:
- Kentucky kindergarteners ready to learn: 44%
- 2016-17: 50.1%
- Jefferson County kindergarteners ready to learn: 43%
- Kentucky fourth-graders proficient in reading: 46%
- Jefferson County fourth-graders proficient in reading: 36%
- Kentucky eight-graders proficient in math: 36%
- Jefferson County eight-graders proficient in math: 25%
- Kentucky high school students graduating on time: 89.9%
- 2016-17: 89.8%
- Jefferson County high school students graduating on time: 84.7%
- Test scores declined in about three-fourths of the state's counties
Health Care:
- Kentucky smoking during pregnancy: 15.7%
Kentucky low-birthweight babies: 8.7%
- 2013-15: 19%
- Jefferson County smoking during pregnancy: 8.5%
- 2013-15: 8.7%
- Jefferson County low-birthweight babies: 9.2%
- Kentucky children under 19 with health insurance: 95.7%
- 2015: 95.7%
- Jefferson County children under 19 with health insurance: 96.8%
- Kentucky teen births (rate per 1,000 women aged 15-19): 24.5
- 2013-15: 34.6
- Jefferson County teen births: 20.5
Family and Community:
- Kentucky births to mothers without a high school degree: 13%
- 2013-15: 14.6%
- Jefferson County births to mothers without a high school degree: 13.2%
- Kentucky children in foster care (rate per 1,000 children under 18): 53.7
Kentucky children exiting foster care to reunification with parent or primary caretaker: 33%
- 2014-16: 41.1
- Jefferson County children in foster care: 38.7
- 2014-16: 38%
- Jefferson County children exiting foster care to reunification with parent or primary caretaker: 33%
- 2014-16: 26.4
- Jefferson County youth incarcerated in the juvenile justice system: 19.9
