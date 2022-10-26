LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools police will have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School on Thursday after a threat was made at school and online.
According to a letter sent home to families, a student found a "scribbled note on the floor with a threat against our school."
The "possible threat" was also on social media, according to Carrithers Middle School Principal Dr. Denise Franklin-Williams.
"I want to thank the student who brought this threatening note to our attention," Franklin-Williams said. "We appreciate all our students, staff, parents and community do to keep our school a great, safe place to learn."
JCPS police is investigating the threat.
