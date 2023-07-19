LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County Public Schools canceled an instructional day in September when a country music singer is set to perform in Shelbyville.
Luke Bryan is kicking off his Farm Tour in Shelbyville on Sept. 14. The school district opted to cancel school that Friday because of an expected influx of tourists, traffic congestions and safety concerns.
The board of education voted to make Sept. 14 a staff work day, and opted to make Sept. 22 a traditional school day for students. It was previously scheduled as a Personalized Learning Day.
