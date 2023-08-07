LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Shelby County Schools go back school Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg joined WDRB Mornings to talk about what students need to know before the first day.
"I would like to give a shout out to all of our bus drivers. They travel the roads early mornings, slick roads, it's dark in the morning and sometimes in the evening," Sugg said. "So I'd like to ask parents and the community to be really cautious if that stop sign is out. Please adhere to that. We have little ones going back and forth across the road. So safety wise, that's one of our biggest concerns."
The district is still looking for teachers, and Sugg acknowledged that "the teacher shortage is worse than I've ever seen it, and I've been an administrator since 1995. Luckily, in Shelby County we have a wonderful culture. It's a great place to work. We have a few holes here and there, but by and large, we're in really good shape and ready to start the year."
Sugg said she is "especially excited about our bus drivers. We have a great group, and they're really dedicated. And really we have been fully staffed since early in the summer.... We couldn't do what we do without them. So we really appreciate our bus drivers."
About a thousand people work for the Shelby County school district, and Sugg said a gathering is planned Tuesday to greet one another. "It's almost like a pep rally for the school year, to kick that off."
Sugg reminds parents to take advantage of the "extraordinary opportunities" the district provides. "You can actually leave our district with up to about eight credits of college credit, and our board generously funds most of that. We also have scholarships for students that go well beyond the millions of dollars by the end of the year."
Students and teachers return to class on Aug. 9.
