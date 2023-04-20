LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Creek High School student was arrested after allegedly paying someone $15 online to phone in a bomb threat to the school on Wednesday.
Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said the student paid the $15 online and was arrested after his parents handed him over hours later.
According to a message from Dr. Chad Briggs, superintendent of Silver Creek Schools, the threat was received Wednesday just before noon and indicated there was a bomb in a bathroom. Briggs said all students and staff were immediately evacuated.
Police are still investigating.
