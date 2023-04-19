Silver Creek High School

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities said nothing was found after a bomb threat Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of students at Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg.

According to a message from Dr. Chad Briggs, superintendent of Silver Creek Schools, the threat was received just before noon and indicated there was a bomb in a bathroom. Briggs said all students and staff were immediately evacuated.

"The school has been searched by police and school administrative staff and nothing of concern has been found," Briggs said in a statement to parents. 

As a precaution, the high school students will be taken to the middle school while a bomb sniffing dog is brought in to check the building.

Security has been heightened at other schools in the district, also as a precaution, Briggs said.

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said police believe the threat was not local, originating from somewhere outside of the school district.

