LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college is expanding its digital footprint.
Historic Simmons College of Kentucky is one of a dozen colleges receiving more than $33 million in grant money from the Biden-Harris administration.
The money is being used to expand the school's digital footprint from the classroom to the community.
Walter Holbrook, 64, is a senior at Simmons College of Kentucky.
"I'm still getting used to some of the things they are throwing at me," Holbrook said.
When it comes to computers, he admits he isn't really sure what his professor is talking about.
"This grant will help to bring technology to students that may not have had that opportunity," Dr. Samantha Betton, the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, said.
Over the next few years, Simmons will receive more than $2.7 million of the $33.5 million.
"It will expand the digital footprint throughout the community surrounding Simmons and really throughout Louisville," Dr. Betton said.
By doing that, Dr. Betton believes Simmons will continue its mission to educate, elevate and empower.
"This absolutely will impact the community in that positive manner so it can continue what Simmons has been doing for years," Dr. Betton said.
Meanwhile, Holbrook is still asking questions to Dr. Betton about how to use computers. But these days, the questions are encouraged.
The money is expected to last four to five years.
