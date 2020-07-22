LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Xavier High School will start the year with a mix of in-classroom and online learning.
In a letter to parents, President Paul Colistra said classes will start Aug. 24. Students will spend two to three days inside the building and spend the rest of the week at home for online instruction.
Colistra said campus capacity will not exceed 50% at any time.
Everyone will have to wear a mask and will have their temperatures taken when they arrive each day. However, students will not have to be tested for COVID-19.
