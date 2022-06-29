LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not being able to pay bills or student loans and struggling to put food on the table.
Many Breckinridge County teachers said this has been their reality. A 1% salary increase for teachers has been standard, but after the past few years, they're now fighting and saying that it's not enough.
"We're just keeping our heads above water," John Whipple, with the Breckinridge County Educators Association, said.
Here in Breckinridge Co. tonight. The proposal on the table for teachers is a 1% salary increase… several teachers say that’s not enough.— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) June 29, 2022
A vote on salaries is not taking place tonight, but teachers are in the audience to share their thoughts during public comment. pic.twitter.com/niI6HuqW22
For more than two decades, officials at Breckinridge County Schools say teachers have received at minimum 1% increases almost every year.
"I can count off the top of my head probably five or six people easy that, since the last 1% pay raise was increased, looked and saw that they can make a significant amount of money in another neighboring county, they're leaving," Whipple said.
Compared to other school districts in the area, teachers will receive 2.5% to 4% raises.
"Maybe there's more revenue that comes in those areas, maybe more industry and higher tax base," Superintendent Nick Carter said.
Carter said after hearing from teachers at the last few board meetings, there has been discussion around the pay increase.
"Most of the conversations has been very productive and has helped me as superintendent to reexamine this issue," he said.
But Carter said several things needs to be considered when looking at how to budget any necessary costs.
If the 1% increase is finalized, a first year teacher with a bachelor's degree will make about $400 more compared to a teacher starting last year.
"Breckenridge County is a great place to live but you can't just come here because it's so great," Whipple said. "You have to be able to make a little bit of money to be here."
