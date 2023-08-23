LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new app allowing Jefferson County Public Schools parents to track their kid's bus is live, and thousands of families are already using it.
The app, — called Edulog Parent Portal Lite — shows the location of each JCPS bus is in real time. Parents can create a free account and then search for Jefferson County Public Schools. To download it , click here.
In an email to parents, JCPS said it is currently using the lite version of the app, but the district may upgrade to a more robust version in the future.
"We use the lite because it does not track the route," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news conference Wednesday. "It only shows where the bus is at that current time. It doesn't say where it's going."
After downloading the app, parents must enter the district's unique code that was provided to them, search for their student's bus number and then enable tracking. From there, parents and staff using the app will be able to see the location of any specific bus in real time.
The school bus sends regular GPS pings to the app database cloud every 15-20 seconds, according to an email sent to parents.
JCPS Chief Information Officer Kermit Belcher said bus substitutions is a "logistical challenge" for the district.
"We have a team right now at the compounds and the transportation garage that's communicating that," Belcher said. "We also have individuals that can send out specific messages in the app to those families. So, it may say Bus 1719 will now be Bus 2023 today. But that is a logistical challenge to do that."
As of Wednesday morning, district officials said approximately 10,000 families were already using the app.
"This has really helped from a transparency standpoint, and it's helped reduce calls to our schools, our central office and also peace of mind for our families," Belcher said.
Classes had been canceled for about a week because of transportation issues that had some children arriving home as late as 9:58 p.m. on the district's first day of school, Wednesday Aug. 9, as JCPS had implemented new school start times and bus routes. Those issues prompted the district to cancel school for the next two days and extended that closure last week before elementary and middle school students returned Friday. JCPS said Friday the last student was dropped off at 7:43 p.m.
High school students returned to class on Monday for the first time in more than 10 days, and buses "were clear" at 7:48 p.m.
Pollio said those times are a sign of progress, especially because the new start time means some schools dismiss 35 minutes later than last year. He said Wednesday that the district's goal is to get every student home by 7 p.m.
"We want to be more efficient than last year," Pollio said. "And so even with this new system ... we think we will get there."
In total, JCPS buses more than 60,000 students to and from school. However, some parents have opted to drive their students to school amid JCPS transportation issues. Officials Wednesday announced any stop that does not have students actively using it will be dropped from routes over the next 48 hours.
Parents can visit the district's website for answers to commonly asked questions. Families can also call 485-RIDE for assistance. The district also has a new "Return to School" website meant to help parents check the district's Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.
Related Stories:
- Despite parent accounts, JCPS says 'no schools instructed to dismiss early'
- JCPS families holding out hope for consistency as they adjust their routines to fit bus times
- JCPS bus tracking app is now available for download
- JCPS signs contract for new bus tracking app for parents to address transportation issues
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.