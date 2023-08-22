LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is spending over $240,000 on a new bus tracking app for parents.
The district hopes to have the app ready to roll out sometime this week.
WDRB obtained the Edulog contract, which shows the district paid $192,000 for the Edulog Parent Portal Lite Software for a fleet of a thousand vehicles.
The district also paid $50,000 for implementing and managing the project.
The app shows users when a school bus is scheduled to pick up and drop off a student. Parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when a bus comes within a certain distance of their homes.
The one-year contract started on Aug. 15.
Related Stories:
- JCPS parents hopeful Monday's bus commutes go well when high schoolers return to class
- 2nd grade JCPS student dropped off at wrong stop, one mile away, despite correct bus tag
- JCPS says all students riding the bus have been dropped off on 2nd day of school following transportation issues
- JCPS working with bus compounds to help students who don't have a route
- JCPS elementary, middle school students return to class after a week off due to transportation issues
- JCPS implements 5 changes ahead of Friday's return to school, including new app to track buses
- JCPS makes busing changes ahead of Friday, works to roll out bus tracking app
- JCPS postpones start of Early Childhood programs, leaving parents looking for child care
- Surrounding school districts not seeing increase of transfers from JCPS after busing issues
- JCPS will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, planning for 'staggered' return starting Friday
- Kentucky lawmakers listen to frustrated JCPS parents, plan to take concerns to superintendent
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.