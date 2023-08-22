LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is spending over $240,000 on a new bus tracking app for parents.

The district hopes to have the app ready to roll out sometime this week. 

WDRB obtained the Edulog contract, which shows the district paid $192,000 for the Edulog Parent Portal Lite Software for a fleet of a thousand vehicles.

The district also paid $50,000 for implementing and managing the project.

The app shows users when a school bus is scheduled to pick up and drop off a student. Parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when a bus comes within a certain distance of their homes.

The one-year contract started on Aug. 15.

