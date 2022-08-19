LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week.
In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
The new system prevents students having someone else charge items to their accounts. The biometric identification uses a finger scanner to identify individual student.
