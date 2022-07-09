LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County student could soon have her art featured on Google.
Claire Schneider, a rising sophomore at Bullitt East High School, is one of the 54 US State and Territory Winners with her Doodle, "Bubbles and the Beauty of Nature." Schneider's Doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. The Doodle for Google team surprised Schneider at her home in May.
Google announced the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt "I care for myself by ..."
"I've always liked drawing and creative stuff," Schneider said. "Disney is always a pretty heavy influence."
Schneider practices by taking screenshots from television shows and creating artwork from there. She received an iPad and Apple pencil in seventh grade.
"From then on, I feel like I've been improving, working to improve," Schneider said.
Her artwork gained some inspiration as she watched a documentary about the history of bathrooms.
"I just wanted it to feel very relaxing and homey," Schneider said.
To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the USA can vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners. Voting will be open from July 7-12 on this site: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/
The public vote will determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group). Google will announce these five National Finalists in late July, one of which will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package toward the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.
Schneider could see herself continuing art as a hobby, or potentially expanding on her talents.
"I am content keeping art as a hobby, but if I had the chance to animate, do character design or I've seen people design dolls for Hasbro or Mattel, that sounds like a really interesting career," Schneider said.
To see a full list of state winners and to vote online, click here.
