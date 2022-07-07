LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A talented Bullitt County based student could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see.
Google has announced the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by....”.
Claire Schneider, a rising sophomore at Bullitt Easy High School, is one of the 54 US State and Territory Winners with her Doodle, “Bubbles and the Beauty of Nature”. Claire’s Doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. The Doodle for Google team surprised Claire at her home in May.
To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the USA can vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners. Voting will be open from July 7- July 12 on this site: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/
The public vote will determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group). Google will announce these five National Finalists in late July, one of which will have their
Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.
