LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University is beginning work to expand its business school, breaking ground Wednesday on what will be an all new Gordon Ford College of Business.
Set to be finished by the fall 2025, the building will offer a virtual reality simulation lab, trading terminals and a center for financial success.
"He believed in applied business learning, and this facility will enable his legacy to be lived out every day in a brand new building," WKU President Timothy Caboni said of Ford. "And so we're really proud that the Gordon Ford College of Business has a building worthy of its namesake."
This morning, Western Kentucky University broke ground for a new state-of-the-art building to house the @WKUGordonFord College of Business. Read more at WKU News: https://t.co/RzYfiu8ssY or 🧵⤵️#WKU #YouBelongAtGFCB #Business #Education pic.twitter.com/tcCsU3LJSX— Western Kentucky University (@wku) June 14, 2023
It's the first building on WKU's campus to be funded by the state since 2014.
