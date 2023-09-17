LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Hardin County that closed on Friday due to HVAC issues is reopening for instruction on Monday.
Woodland Elementary School in Radcliff was closed after an inspection of HVAC work last Thursday. Hardin County Schools said an engineer recommended closing the school because of possible structural issues.
Students conducted non-traditional instruction (NTI) on Friday. Hardin County Schools spokesperson John Wright said engineering and construction crews worked to make the building safe for normal operation.
A state building inspector deemed the building safe after the work, so students can return to class on Monday.
