LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Educators and community members emphasized the importance of teaching students Black history during an event at the Muhammad Ali Center on Wednesday.
Feb. 1 marks the first day of Black History Month around the country. The museum in downtown Louisville hosted local leaders to commemorate the annual remembrance and celebration.
"What we know about history is that if you don't learn the lesson, it will surely come back around," said Keshia Dorsey, Louisville deputy mayor.
Chaka Cummings, executive director of The Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky, said it's important for educators to fully cover Black history as part of American history.
"It's important to make sure we have a full and robust experience in terms of our universities in across the commonwealth and their exploration into the social studies," Cummings said. "The fuller you make the experience for our students, the better you are going to be able to find that point at which they can connect."
Cummings was appointed as the inaugural executive director for an organization focused on ensuring the contributions of Black Kentuckians are embedded into the teaching of state and national history. He has taught all grade levels, serving as a teacher, administrator and diversity officer.
From inventions to dissensions, some people feel Black history is too often forgotten or neglected.
"One of the things that we must start doing is recognizing the contributions of Black students, of Black people and the horrendous things that have happened under the word 'supremacy racism' in Kentucky," said Dr. John Marshall, Chief Equity Officer.
Raoul Cunningham, President of the Louisville NAACP branch, believes the month is important for African Americans to reflect on contributions and victories made in the past.
"Black History Month is important, especially now with the controversy over what is taught in the schools, and the emphasis on Black history and all history that is accurate, should be taught," Cunningham said. "It's also important to celebrate the accomplishments that have been made."
The Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky is finding ways to connect students and educators with history. Cummings works with teachers, administrators and school districts.
"The idea is to establish a relationship, understand what needs they may have," Cummings said. "Those localized experiences are absolutely something to plug into."
The association uses four C's: Collaborate, Curate, Create and Celebrate, to help fill gaps in American history.
While critical race theory has become a politicized topic in recent years, Cummings said he has never seen it taught in Kentucky classrooms. He believes educators should be hyper-focused on Black history at all grade levels.
"We know that there is work we could do, there are a lot of different resources that can support work in the classroom and leadership," Cummings said.
Last year, Kentucky legislators passed the Teaching American Principles Act. Supporters claimed the act created a common, patriotic culture with values that would unify students. State Senator Max Wise, a Republican, called it legislation that "aligns true North American principles with state standards."
But critics saw the act as an attempt take away local control for curriculum. State Sen. Gerald Neal, a Democrat, accusing it of "disrespecting and dumbing down the education of our children."
The Kentucky Department of Education said a curriculum change like this would normally take two years, but the law says it must go into effect July 2023.
The Kentucky Department of Education said a curriculum change like this would normally take two years, but the law says it must go into effect July 2023.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said representation inside the classroom is a top priority in Kentucky.
"End of the year test scores are higher for Black students who have had a teacher that looks like them," said Coleman. "Students who had just one Black teacher by third grade are 13% more likely to go to college."
Black History Month provides an opportunity for students to take a more focused study on people who helped to shape progress in the state and nationally.
"It's also important as we look at the problems and challenges we're still facing," Cunningham said. "It's a period of time that we look at our constants, and it's a time that we look at the future."
List of Black History events happening in February.
History of the Buffalo Soldiers
WHAT: Members of the Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers Chapter will discuss how the black units of the 9th and 10th Calvary played a significant role in today's military.
WHERE: Louisville Free Public Library, South Central, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.
WHEN: Feb. 11, 2 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: Free. Registration is requested. 502-964-3515; lfpl.org.
The Journey of the drum
WHAT: River City Drum Corp Cultural Arts Institute Inc. in collaboration with Actors Theatre of Louisville will take you on a ride as they navigate the traveling journey of the drum alongside those who were enslaved and reprimanded for utilizing the drum.
WHERE: Bomhard Theater, Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
WHEN: Feb. 26, 4 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: Tickets start at $22.50, $14.63 for children. kentuckyperformingarts.org.
Black Superhero Showcase
WHAT: In honor of Black History Month, the library will showcase graphic novels, artwork, and activities featuring some of the media's most popular and not-so-popular black superheroes. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. For ages 5 and older.
WHERE: Louisville Free Public Library, Portland Branch, 3305 Northwestern Parkway
WHEN: Feb. 11, 2 p.m.
