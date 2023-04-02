LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CASA of the Heartland partnered with Elizabethtown Police Department and Baptist Health Hardin's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE)/Forensic program to hold a pinwheel planting for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The nonprofit that supports neglected and abused children planted 643 pinwheels outside of Elizabethtown Police's headquarters to honor children served by CASA in Hardin County.
“The blue and white pinwheels are a national symbol for child abuse prevention,” said CASA of the Heartland Executive Director Michelle Kail. “Each pinwheel represents a child that we have served in our community and the hope, health and happiness that they deserve to experience throughout their childhood.”
According to a news release, the pinwheels will remain planted until the end of April to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.
