LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Kentucky spas are being investigated for human trafficking by Kentucky State Police, local law enforcement and federal agencies.
Sunny Spa in Elizabethtown, J Spa in Lexington and K1 Spa in Somerset are part of a statewide investigation, according to a KSP news release on Friday.
KSP says it received complaints about illegal human trafficking, illegal immigration, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation and operating without a license.
On July 28, a multi-site law enforcement operation including the FBI, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations was conducted.
Search warrants were served at each of the three locations. According to KSP, customer information was identified as well.
State and federal investigations are still being conducted.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.