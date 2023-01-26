LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs.
Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
Friday's closure will be followed by a more extensive closure beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31. That's when Floyd County officials say the bridge will be completely closed to traffic. The closure is expected to end by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
The last time the bridge closed for emergency repairs was in November 2021, when a large hole formed in the concrete on the bridge.
The Blackiston Mill bridge has been in use since the mid-60s, with an average of 4,500 vehicles crossing it each day.
