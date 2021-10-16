LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for terroristic threatening after police say his threat caused Eminence Independent Schools to go on lockdown Thursday and close on Friday.
Jenerro Mack-Goldsmith, 28, was arrested on Saturday night and charged with falsely reporting an incident and second-degree terroristic threatening.
According to an arrest citation, Mack-Goldsmith made a "false report" to police on Oct. 8 by creating a fake phone number and name through an app. During that call to Kentucky State Police Post 5, he claimed someone stole property from him.
Police say on Thursday, using the same fake name "Cory Maxwell," he made a "credible threat of violence to Eminence Independent Schools," saying that if two children were not released to him, he would "shoot anyone who attempted to stop him."
Eminence Police worked with Kentucky State Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department to get evidence to arrest Mack-Goldsmith. Eminence Police say they received a confession from him.
Eminence Independent Schools delayed dismissal of students Thursday because of what they called a "community threat," and many students ended up in the building until after 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Superintendent Buddy Berry said the threat was not within the school building, and all students and staff were safe. Eminence Independent Schools has one building for all grades, which is nearly 1,000 students.
After hours of waiting, Berry sent a voicemail to parents at 6:44 p.m. Thursday stating that students would be released shortly. Another voicemail sent to parents just after 9:20 p.m. said school would not be in session Friday, and all teachers and staff would have the day off.
Mack-Goldsmith was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.
