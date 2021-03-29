LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2½-mile road that winds through Cherokee Park could see some changes based on a recent survey of how accessible it is.
When the weather is right, there is no shortage of people on Cherokee Park's scenic loop. It's been closed to vehicles for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some changes may be coming to the area regarding accessibility for the elderly and those with disabilities.
"I think we really need to make sure that we're taking extra steps to think about issues like equity and accessibility," said Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8.
Chambers Armstrong, who represents the Highlands, said she wants to hear more from those who use the park after a recent survey showed 70% of participants in favor of permanently closing the loop to vehicle traffic.
"For other people with mobility issues, we have to make sure that we're being cognizant of making sure they can actually access all the amenities (and) that we have sort of flat, firm walking surfaces," she said.
Chambers Armstrong will hold office hours from 3 to 7 p.m. April 6 to discuss requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). She also wants to learn where more members of the community stand on keeping the loop closed to vehicles or having it reopened. To sign up to meet with Chambers Armstrong, click here or call 502-574-1108.
Fred White, who heads the "St. Matthews Matters" Facebook group, frequents Cherokee Park and worries that older people and those with disabilities will not be able to enjoy it as much if the loop is closed to vehicles.
"They're saying, 'Oh, the people that use it — the people go too fast' and everything. Well, you know, when that happens on a city street, they put up speed bumps they do other different things," he said. "None of that has been brought up as options at all."
People like Highlands resident Marisa Felker, however, would like to see the loop remain closed.
"It seems safer. If you're walking it's just a more pleasant experience," she said. "But then you've got the accessibility issue, so I think it's kind of a tough issue whether to open it up again or not."
A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 8 to discuss the scenic loop's future. To watch it virtually, click here or visit Chambers Armstrong's Facebook page.
Louisville Parks and Recreation hope to have a plan that can benefit everyone sometime in early May.
"I think it's good that people want to use the park in different ways and in multiple ways," Chambers Armstrong said. "I think we can find a way to balance the need for it to be accessible and the need for it to be open."
