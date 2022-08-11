LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday.
The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
Sandra Moran, director of marketing for the KFC Yum! Center, said they had nonstop traffic dropping off supplies.
Full-time staff at the KFC Yum! Center spent their day at work on the project. Pepsi provided trucks and will take the items to eastern Kentucky.
"It makes me feel really good to know that whenever I pull up people will have a smile on their face," Ken Hollobaugh, delivery supervisor for Pepsi, said. "They'll see the big blue Pepsi truck, and now they'll get their cleaning supplies and some good clothes."
Some items collected included blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, shovels and nonperishable food items like peanut butter, canned fish and soup.
"Just seeing how great the community works together, they planned for this, they planned to come today," Moran said. "We're very pleased at what we've seen and really impressed the community is supporting our neighbors."
The items collected will be offered directly to residents throughout the area of eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. The two semi trucks filled with supplies will head to eastern Kentucky on Friday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.