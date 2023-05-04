FILE - Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick speaks during a news conference on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Commotion in some school districts over topics ranging from COVID-19 mask mandates to teaching about racial injustice has Indiana Republican lawmakers looking at steps they argue will give parents more sway over what happens in classrooms. McCormick, who was elected to the position as a Republican in 2016 but has since switched parties, said further inserting politics into local school boards was "a really bad idea" in reaction to heated exchanges at scattered meetings. (AP Photo/Tom Davies File)