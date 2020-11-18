LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people may stay at home for Thanksgiving due to the pandemic, but millions of Americans are still expected to hit the roads for the holiday.
Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be way down as the country continues to battle the coronavirus.
With that being said, now is not the time to let up on the gas when it comes to getting your vehicle ready, a local expert told WDRB News.
"Particularly now as we're trying to get through this virus, a lot of us are distracted, and we just don't pay attention to some of the things that we used to," said George Kok of Mr. Transmission.
Kok recommends creating a safety kit that includes masks, a thermometer, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to wipe everything down.
"Gas pumps are probably one of the dirtiest things you'll ever touch," he said.
Tire pressure is one of the most common issues motorists could face.
"Correct tire pressure is very important for the life of your tire," Kok said. "It also affects your gas mileage and the ability to stop the car and handle it in emergency situations."
Kok also recommends checking or replacing your car battery, getting an oil change and checking your windshield washer fluid and wiper blades.
"Outside of the obvious safety features and concern for your well-being and your passengers' well-being, that car's a big investment," he said. "If you've got a used car that's worth $20,000, you need to take care of it so it'll take care of you."
Also, make sure to know the coronavirus travel restrictions that may be in place at your destination if you are traveling out of state.
