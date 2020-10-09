LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 26 this year, and experts already anticipate demand for smaller turkeys to skyrocket.
New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urge families to hold virtual gatherings via video chat programs instead of in-person gatherings. Less people eating the traditional Thanksgiving meal could drive up the demand for smaller birds.
Experts say farmers are trying to accommodate the need but cannot easily pivot to harvesting smaller turkeys this late in the season. Some of the top brands are already anticipating turkeys of all sizes will be in short supply this holiday season.
Grocery chains are buying smaller birds, and Walmart, the largest grocer in the United States, is increasing its availability of boneless and bone-in turkey breasts, which amount to less meat than a full bird, according to a report from CNN Business.
Around 40 million turkeys are eaten around Thanksgiving annually, according to the National Turkey Federation, an industry trade group. The group does not expect that figure to change much this year, but the sizes and types of turkey will, said Beth Breeding, spokesperson for the National Turkey Federation.
