FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. Officials are investigating a close call at the New York airport that happened Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff. The FAA said Saturday, Jan. 14, that it will investigate the incident, which happened around 8:45 p.m. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)