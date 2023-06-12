LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after it was cleaned, a trouble spot for illegal dumping in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood remains clear of trash.

WDRB News covered a story of the gravel patch off South Park Road on Tuesday, June 6, after a neighbor complained about the piles of trash, old furniture and broken bottles filling the area.

The next day, the site was cleared.

On Monday, there were just a few small garbage bags behind a tree, but otherwise the site was totally clear.

The property owner said last week that the site will be monitored and eventually developed.

