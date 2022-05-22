LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Faith leaders took time to express thanks on Sunday for the support they've received after a fire destroyed their place of worship.
The Chabad House, off Dutchmans Lane near the Jewish Community Center of Louisville, caught fire on the final day of Passover last month. The Jewish synagogue and worship center was completely destroyed.
Since the fire, members say they've received overwhelming support from people of all faiths.
Chabad of Kentucky hosted a "gathering of community and thanksgiving" to express their gratitude on Sunday at the Jewish Community Center auditorium.
Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, regional director of Chabad of Kentucky, said when the place of worship is rebuilt, it will be open to everyone.
"Thank you God for burning down my walls," Litvin said. "And I hope to live the rest of my life, in my tenure here, without walls, without division. Thank you to each and every one of you for your support, your encouragement, your caring and your prayers."
Several community and faith leaders were in attendance, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
Chabad of Kentucky was instituted in 1985. To donate, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.