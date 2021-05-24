LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the community on Monday held a candlelight vigil for a Fern Creek firefighter who was killed May 21 in an off-duty accident.
A crowd gathered outside of the Fern Creek Fire Department in remembrance of Sgt. Kyle Adams. The 39-year-old was just eight shifts away from retiring from the department and was killed in an accident while working for a lawn care business he owned.
Adams was well-known in the community; friends said he didn't know a stranger and would always go out of his way to help people. They said he had a true servant's heart.
"I went on vacation a week ago, and he came up and was like, 'Have you checked your oil? Have you checked everything yet?'" paramedic Stephanie Zeitz said. "I said, 'No.' He said, 'OK, I'll do it.'
"We got a run, came back, and the car was washed, vacuumed; everything was checked. That was the kind of guy he was."
Adams leaves behind a wife and two kids, and his fellow firefighters on Monday asked the community to help pay for the children's schooling. To donate, click here to visit a GoFundMe page set up for Adams' family.
"Both of his kids go to private Catholic school, and Kyle cut the grass at St. Gabriel for tuition. He didn't get paid for that. It was just so his kids could go there," Capt. Eric Brown with Fern Creek Fire said. "If you could help his kids continue their lifestyle and education that he was wanting to provide for them, that would be absolutely amazing."
Brown said Adams was excited to retire so he could dedicate more time to his business and his family. Other friends said Adams was most looking forward to spending time at home, having dinner with his family every night and not missing any of his kids' ball games or dance recitals.
Visitation will be held for Adams from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Related Stories:
- Funeral arrangements set for Fern Creek Fire sergeant killed in off-duty accident
- Procession honors Fern Creek Fire sergeant killed in off-duty accident
- Sergeant with the Fern Creek Fire Department killed in off-duty accident
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.