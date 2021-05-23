Sgt. Kyle Adams with the Fern Creek Fire Department

Sgt. Kyle Adams with the Fern Creek Fire Department died Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Fern Creek Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek Fire Department sergeant who was killed in an off-duty accident will be laid to rest later this week. 

Visitation is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. The funeral is Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. 

Sgt. Kyle Adams was killed in an off-duty accident on Friday morning just minutes away from the fire house. Dewayne Hutchens, an assistant chief with the department, said Adams became trapped under a piece of equipment while he was working.

Adams, who spent his career as a Fern Creek firefighter, also ran the business Fern Creek Lawn Care. The 39-year-old was just eight shifts away from retirement.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The community is also invited to a candlelight vigil in Adams' honor on Monday night at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1. The vigil begins at 9 p.m.

The family is asking for contributions to his two children instead of flowers. 

