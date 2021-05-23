LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek Fire Department sergeant who was killed in an off-duty accident will be laid to rest later this week.
Visitation is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. The funeral is Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Sgt. Kyle Adams was killed in an off-duty accident on Friday morning just minutes away from the fire house. Dewayne Hutchens, an assistant chief with the department, said Adams became trapped under a piece of equipment while he was working.
Adams, who spent his career as a Fern Creek firefighter, also ran the business Fern Creek Lawn Care. The 39-year-old was just eight shifts away from retirement.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
The community is also invited to a candlelight vigil in Adams' honor on Monday night at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1. The vigil begins at 9 p.m.
The family is asking for contributions to his two children instead of flowers.
Related Stories:
- Sergeant with the Fern Creek Fire Department killed in off-duty accident
- Procession honors Fern Creek Fire sergeant killed in off-duty accident
- Fern Creek Fire Department holds news conference on death of Sgt. Kyle Adams
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.