LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of local families are celebrating the holiday season, but many of them are facing a blue Christmas.
They are the families of Louisville's more than 90 murder victims.
"This last week has been really hard," said Donna Munoz.
The tree is decorated and the presents are wrapped, but for the first time in a long time, Munoz says her family will not have its annual holiday gift exchange and doesn't plan on celebrating as they normally have in the past.
This is the family's first Christmas since the death of 25-year-old Jose Munoz. In February, Jose was shot and killed during a confrontation inside a Louisville Olive Garden Restaurant.
"We know Jose would want us together ... it's just like ... some of us are not ready," Munoz said, adding that what they are ready for is to pay it forward.
"If we can pay back the community for what they've done for us, we're definitely going to do that," she said.
The family is doing that by helping people they don't even know.
"My brother in-laws and I, we all just went out shopping and started buying things. Hopefully, you know, take the burden off the family and maybe put a smile on the babies' faces," said Munoz.
"They stepped up big time, and they delivered big time," said Christopher 2X, Game Changers executive director.
2X is a longtime anti-violence advocate and says despite their own grief, the Munoz family helped the children of 21-year-old Kayla Percell. The young mother was shot and killed in Old Louisville earlier this month, leaving behind three young children.
"The Munoz family jumped in immediately and said, 'we're going to do this in remembrance of Jose,'" 2X said.
"I did called Christopher in the middle of the night, while we were out shopping, and I told him, 'my heart feels full for once,'" Munoz said.
They're still not in the mood to celebrate, but Munoz says helping another grieving family has provided some holiday cheer.
"It feels great and I hope those babies have a wonderful Christmas, despite what they're going through," she said.
The Game Changers organization is collecting money, toys and clothing to help Percell's children. To find out how you can help or learn more about the drive, CLICK HERE.
