LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil in Shelbyville held on Sunday demanded justice for a 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by her mother and boyfriend.
Police found Serenity McKinney's body in a wooded area of West Point, near the Jefferson County, Bullitt County line, on Friday, Feb. 18, weeks after her grandparents reported her missing. The child's mother, Catherine McKinney, and her mom's boyfriend, Dakota Hill, were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and custodial interference.
David Roller, Serenity's father, is relying on his family as he copes with the loss of his daughter.
"I'm not going to stop until I get justice for my baby girl," Roller said.
He prayed for his daughter during a community vigil at Clear Creek Park in Shelby County. Dozens of people gathered on Sunday to honor the 4-year-old child.
"I ask that you just take care of my baby girl, because she was called home too early," Roller said. "I know she's up there right now in good hands, and I'm just keeping my faith that I'm going to see her one day."
Serenity's grandfather reported her missing in early February, after not seeing the child since Christmas Eve of 2020. Soon after the missing person's report was filed, investigators said Catherine McKinney was located in Jefferson County, but was not answering any questions or cooperating with the investigation.
Serenity's family searched for the child, but now, they hope to get answers on how a tragedy like this happened.
"I think there needs to be changes," Aundria Wainscott, Serenity's grandmother, said. "I think a lot of people failed Serenity. I think it's been a nightmare from knowing, to not knowing."
A cause of death for 4-year-old Serenity has not been released yet. The Bullitt County Coroner's Office said it is waiting to hear back from the medical examiner.
Family members vow to remember the child.
"If you could put an image on love, that'd be it," Roller said. "Absolutely beautiful, just amazing."
"She was a firecracker," Wainscott said. "She was the sweetest thing."
The family appreciates the support the community has shown for the young girl.
"That has been the main thing that has kept me positive out of all this, because I realized how many people that my baby girl has touched and it is amazing," Roller said. "They know who my baby girl is and they know that there's justice that's going to be served, and her beautiful image is going to be the face of it."
Catherine McKinney and Hill are scheduled to be back in court on March 3 for a preliminary hearing.
Related Stories:
- Mother of missing 4-year-old Kentucky girl and her boyfriend appear in court
- Mother of missing 4-year-old Kentucky girl and her boyfriend charged with murder
- Vigil held in Shelbyville for missing 4-year-old girl as search continues
- Mother of 4-year-old Ky. girl missing for more than a year arrested in Kansas, along with boyfriend
- Authorities asking for public's help finding 4-year-old Kentucky girl missing more than a year
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.