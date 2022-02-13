LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search is continuing for a Shelbyville girl who hasn't been seen by her family for more than a year.
A vigil was held for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney, who hasn't been seen since Christmas Eve 2020, at the Shelby County Courthouse on Sunday. The vigil took place two weeks after Serenity's grandfather reported the child and her mother missing.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office located her mother, Catherine McKinney, and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, in Kansas. Serenity hasn't been fond, but both McKinney and Hill have been arrested and charged with custodial interference.
The sheriff's office told WDRB last week the mother isn't cooperating with the investigation, but Serenity's family is desperate for answers.
"Say as many prayers as there is possible to bring our granddaughter home," Aundria Wainscott, Serenity's grandmother, said. "We need to get her face out there more, get just as much as we can. This is just about prayer and getting her story out there. Someone knows something and we want them to come forward."
The latest show of support is helping the family in their mission to spread the word.
"Please, please keep those posters going, keep the Facebook pages going, keep the prayers going because God can bring her home," Charleen Gadd, Serenity's great grandmother, said.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office asked for the public's help to locate Serenity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office by calling (502) 633-4324.
