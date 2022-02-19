LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl who's been missing for more than a year was charged with murder on Saturday.
Serenity Ann McKinney hasn't been seen since Christmas Eve of 2020, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Family members said they spoke with Serenity over the phone about eight months ago, but since then, they've had no contact with the child.
On Saturday, Catherine McKinney was charged with murder, according to Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore.
Moore said Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation at this point.
Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill were arrested and booked into the Thomas County Sheriff's Office in Colby, Kansas, charged with custodial interference, earlier this month.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office previously said Catherine hasn't been cooperating with the investigation.
Family members have held vigils and passed out flyers with Serenity's picture, hoping someone who has seen the 4-year-old will come forward.
Related Stories:
- Vigil held in Shelbyville for missing 4-year-old girl as search continues
- Mother of 4-year-old Ky. girl missing for more than a year arrested in Kansas, along with boyfriend
- Authorities asking for public's help finding 4-year-old Kentucky girl missing more than a year
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.