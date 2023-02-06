LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of 19-year-old Lexington woman who was shot to death late last year is hoping her collection of Squishmallow toys will bring joy to others.
According to a report by LEX 18, Elaina Mammen was shot and killed on Colonade Drive in Lexington last December, when police say two gunmen fired multiple rounds into her car.
To honor her, her family started the "Go Light Your World" project.
"It doesn't have to be about money, it can just be praying with someone or giving them a smile when they are sad," explained Ruthie Mammen, Elaina's aunt. "It's a way we can honor her and spread that unconditional love to those around us that so desperately need it."
On Saturday, between basketball games at Elaina's alma mater, Lafayette High School, her family auctioned off part of her Squishmallows collection.
Heather Mammen, Elaina's mother, says she hopes the toys will help other people they way they helped her daughter.
"We're very passionate about educating our youth," she said. "Every light that is saved is another light that is not going to be snuffed out like Elaina's."
Two suspects have been charged for Mammen's murder.
