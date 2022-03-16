GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after an Oldham County teenager lost his life in a kayak fishing accident on the Ohio River, his parents have created a scholarship in his memory.
The Jake Stover "Just One More" Memorial Scholarship is open to seniors in the the Oldham County School district interested in conservation, the outdoors, art, or entrepreneurship and business. His family says those were the things Jake was passionate about.
"He had passion for life," said Melissa Stover, Jake's mom. "He was like any other teenager, he was not perfect. I don't want to put him on a pedestal by any means, but he was a good kid, he had a good heart."
The 16-year-old was multi-talented and if he found something that sparked an interest, he wanted to make sure he did his research and learned as much about it as he could.
"When he decided he wanted to do something, he wanted to do it. And he wanted to do it right," said Melissa Stover.
His interests spanned from bass fishing to kayaking, photography and artwork. At a young age, he started his own custom shoe design business.
His parents are looking for someone who shares Jake's passion for life to receive the $2,500 scholarship. Applicants are asked to express their creativity "by submitting videos and/or pictures of your favorite outdoor experience, artwork or entrepreneurial endeavor, along with a write-up explaining why it is important to you."
The scholarship could be used at an university or a trade school.
The focus this year is to award the scholarship to an Oldham County senior because this would have been Jake's senior year in the district. Next year and in the years to follow, the Stover family plans to expand the scholarship opportunity to students in Louisville and southern Indiana.
Shawn Stover, Jake's dad, said when looking over applications, the family will be searching for people who "want to make a mark on this world and improve themselves and their communities."
The scholarship is called "Just One More" in honor of a motto that reminds loved ones of the adventures Jake pursued.
"It was, whatever he was in to, he just wanted to do it as long as he possibly could. Whether it was skiing, or fishing or travel," said Shawn Stover.
"(Jake) had such a short time on this earth and he had so many things that he wanted to do and so many things that I know that he would've done had he been given the chance and the time to do it," Stover said. "That's my hope for the scholarship is we find boys and girls who have that same kind of a feeling, can have that same kind of an impact."
To apply to the scholarship or donate to the fund, click here. The applications are open now through June 6, 2022. The winner will be announced July 6, 2022.
