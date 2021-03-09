LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of Jacob Stover, a 16-year-old from Oldham County who went missing in January while kayaking on the Ohio River, has been found.
Stover's body recovered Monday afternoon from the Ohio River near Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Coroner. That's roughly 120 miles away from Louisville. Stover was last seen Jan. 10 kayak fishing on the Ohio River.
Search and rescue crews had been searching for the teen for about two months since he went missing. Several professional organizations and local volunteers helped with the search.
In a statement, Stover's family said:
"We are overcome with the grief of losing our son. We are grateful to have resolution in this search made possible by the tremendous support from the community and heroic volunteer efforts during during the past two agonizing months.
"While hope remained in our hearts that we might find Jake alive, as the days continued, our prayers and efforts turned to recovering our son. While the sadness is overwhelming, we are profoundly grateful for the support of our extended family and friends, our co-workers and the strangers we never had the chance to meet.
"We are now making funeral arrangements and managing through our grief as a family. Arrangements to celebrate Jake’s life will be communicated shortly. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing your love for us and for Jake." - Shawn and Melissa Stover
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
