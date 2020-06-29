LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After 75 years in business, a locally-owned southern Indiana drug store has been sold.
In a Facebook Post Monday, Hancock's Drug Store announced it's been sold to CVS pharmacy. The family-owned business has been in Scott County since 1945.
"Sadly, independent retail pharmacy has changed drastically over the last several years, and many barriers have been put in place to keep us from being competitive," Hancock's owners wrote on Facebook.
The store's last day will be July 14. On July 15, all prescriptions will be sent to the Scottsburg CVS Pharmacy. It's unclear which day CVS will take over the space.
"The bonds and relationships formed over the years will stay with us forever," store owners wrote. "I hope the community, and most importantly our customers and staff, understand how difficult this decision has been."
