LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 80-year-old southern Indiana woman, whose family said she was abused while in the care of a nursing home in Corydon, Indiana, has died.
The family of Carolyn Coulter told WDRB News she died Monday.
"She couldn't overcome the trauma from her injuries," a family member said.
Images of Coulter were shared on social media last month, showing she had a black eye and other bruises.
Attorney Jon Heck from Isaacs & Isaacs, who is representing Coulter, said she sustained the injuries at the Indian Creek Health Care Center within the first 24 hours of checking in.
Coulter's family was already planning to file a lawsuit, and still plans to take legal action against the center.
When first reporting on the incident in February, WDRB News tried asking the nursing home about Coulter's injuries or for a statement, but they said no media was allowed at the facility.
A former employee said she "was always crying in the bathroom" and "couldn't handle it anymore." She said while she worked at the nursing home, she witnessed several encounters where patients were abused.
Coulter suffered from dementia. Heck told WDRB News in February that while a lawsuit hadn't been filed yet, the immediate priority was removing Coulter from the facility. It's unclear at this time if that happened prior to her death on Monday.
