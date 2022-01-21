LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Farmers & Artisans Market is scheduled to return this year.
The market offers the community an opportunity to buy farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products from local farmers, along with baked goods, jewelry and other arts and crafts merchandise and entertainment, according to a news release.
LeTicia Marshall, owner of BearFruit & Grow, and J. Andrew Goodman, manager of Shively Library Community Garden, are managing the market.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on several dates in the summer and fall, including June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29.
Preregistration for the 2022 market season started Jan. 19 and goes to May 16. Community members can pick up and drop off applications at Shively City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during week days.
Vendors can also apply for the farmers market by emailing shivelyfarmersmarketky@gmail.com.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.