LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year veteran General Electric Appliance Park employee has died after a workplace accident that happened on Friday afternoon.
According to Dino Driskell, the local GE Union President, the long-time employee was pinned by a metal fixture that holds foam installation on an assembly line that builds refrigerators. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was being treated over the weekend and succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.
"Manufacturing is a dangerous business. We just need to keep an eye out for each other," Driskell said. "We're keeping his family in our prayers."
Ashley Herring, 28, tells WDRB her father, Steve Herring, was the victim.
She said her dad would text her each and every morning to wish her well.
"I really can't call my dad anymore," Herring said. "Like, I can't talk to him anymore. That's never going to happen. And it's weird, it's really weird.
Herring said her father was a "jokester," a loyal fraternity member, a dedicated Freemason, a passionate University of Louisville fan, and a constantly smiling face at St. Stephen Baptist Church in Louisville.
Steve Herring was a greeter at the church, says Kevin Willis. Willis says he and Herring were friends for 40 years.
"Man, I'm going to miss him. Just fighting back tears even talking to you. It's a really tough day. It's a really tough day,” Willis said. "It's heartbreaking not to say the least. It's just rather shocking, because he had worked there so many years."
A GE company spokesperson says the cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation is underway into what caused Friday's accident. In a statement, the company said:
The GE Appliances team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees. He was injured on Friday, Feb. 15, at approximately 12:30 p.m. while working on the refrigeration door line at Appliance Park. The employee was immediately taken to a local hospital where he underwent treatment.
The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. We immediately launched a thorough investigation, which is ongoing, to understand the cause of this tragic accident.
On Sunday, Feb. 17, our employee passed away. He was a valued team member with 24 years of service who was extremely well-liked and respected by his colleagues. We are grieving his loss and are working with his family to provide assistance during this difficult time.
As some have rumored, firefighters weren't delayed in transporting Herring, according to Beuchel Fire Department spokesman Jordan Youdis.
"They had him out and packaged when we got there, and that ambulance right there took him to University,” he said.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.