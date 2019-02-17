LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A GE Appliance Park employee has died after a workplace accident that happened on Friday afternoon.
This is according to Dino Driskell, the local GE Union President.
The employee, whose name has not been released, died Sunday morning.
According to Driskell, the long-time employee was pinned by a metal fixture that holds foam installation. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was being treated over the weekend.
"Manufacturing is a dangerous business. We just need to keep an eye out for each other," Driskell said. "We're keeping his family in our prayers."
A company spokesperson says the cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation is underway.
