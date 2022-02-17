LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Exposition Center is filled with farm equipment and competition this week during the National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull.
And for one family from Nebraska, it's about growing traditions.
Loren and Dalie Paulsen, a father/daughter pair, are both driving tractors this week as they compete in the pulls.
"I used to come here and watch it, always dreaming of being able to be here," Loren Paulsen said. "And to be here with your child is unbelievable."
In the male-dominated sport, 17-year-old Dalie is making her way as the youngest female driver in this week's competition.
"It's pretty crazy," she said. "I definitely didn't think I'd get here my first year."
The family takes their tractors called "Deere Commander" and "Sibling Rivalry" to more than two dozen pulls each year. This show in Louisville is one of the biggest stages.
"It is the Super Bowl of tractor-pulling," Loren Paulsen said. "The best of the best are here."
He competed in the Championship Tractor Pull at the Expo Center in 2020 and said it's an honor to have his daughter now also be part of the lineup this time around.
"Anything you can do with your children is a great time," Loren Paulsen said. "I don't care what it is. Getting to spend time with your family is invaluable."
It's not just the Paulsens. This a sport that involves the whole family. Loren Paulsen said his son will likely start entering pulling competitions when he's old enough, and Dalie said her mom is her emotional supporter through it all.
"If I ever need something, she's there to help me," Dalie Paulsen said.
With his experience, Loren Paulsen is the one who's taught her what she knows about tractors.
"He teaches me how to do everything for this tractor," she said. "So when he's not with me, I will take that knowledge with me."
Dalie will compete Friday night in the 9,500-pound Limited Pro Stock Tractors class.
Loren will compete Saturday afternoon in the 6,400-pound Lightweight Super Stock Alcohol Tractors class.
The National Farm Machinery Show runs through Saturday.
